Quarry LP Purchases 1,376 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.6% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNPR opened at $36.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

