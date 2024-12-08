Quarry LP Invests $104,000 in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD)

Quarry LP bought a new position in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in biote by 1,016.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 600,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in biote by 251.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 138,200 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in biote by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,392,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 107,792 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in biote by 131.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 180,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 102,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in biote in the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

biote Stock Performance

Shares of BTMD opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.07. biote Corp. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34.

biote Profile

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

