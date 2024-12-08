Quarry LP Buys 106 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Quarry LP raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 559.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,800. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $217.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.58.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $193.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.40 and a beta of 1.31. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $257.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.59.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

