Quarry LP Acquires Shares of 2,690 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NiSource by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,124,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,078 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,162,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 118.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after purchasing an additional 876,033 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 59.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,391,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,103,000 after buying an additional 518,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in NiSource by 925.4% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 550,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,086,000 after buying an additional 497,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NI opened at $37.06 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $38.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.00 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.63%. NiSource’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NiSource

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.