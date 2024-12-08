Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Trading 18.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 15,347,892 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 6,001,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Quantum Computing from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a market cap of $810.60 million, a PE ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 318.1% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the third quarter worth $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 10.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 65,486 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 377.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47,880 shares in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

