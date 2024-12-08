Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,084 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 50,747.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,557,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,788,000 after buying an additional 13,531,221 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the second quarter valued at $17,940,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the second quarter valued at about $11,869,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 18.6% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,018,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 785,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 862,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 536,807 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.90 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

