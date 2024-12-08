Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 420.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,660 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average of $129.56.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

