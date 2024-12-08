Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 2,039 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $696.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $663.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $431.98 and a one year high of $712.42. The firm has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.96 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $842.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $704.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,244.80. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total value of $3,457,209.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,516.83. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

