QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Reduced by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 185,101 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $159.51 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $130.39 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.15.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,926. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

