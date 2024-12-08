Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 4,622 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.15% of World Acceptance worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 2.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 10.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 12.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens began coverage on World Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at World Acceptance

In related news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $62,865.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,591. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Stock Up 0.3 %

World Acceptance stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.53, a quick ratio of 19.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $149.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.30. The company has a market cap of $697.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.42.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

