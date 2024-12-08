Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 14,815 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,815 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Robert Half by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 79.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 3.3% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 7.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average is $66.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.24. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 77.37%.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $915,248.50. This trade represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

