Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $956,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 50,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 19,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 96,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,291,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.56 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.37 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.44.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

