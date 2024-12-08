Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Rocket Companies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.81 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RKT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

