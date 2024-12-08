Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,796 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 36.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,539,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 38.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 48.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 3,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baird R W upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 18,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $2,889,207.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,661.05. This trade represents a 34.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $278,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,459.28. The trade was a 15.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DGX opened at $157.35 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.24 and a 200 day moving average of $149.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

