Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,034 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 183.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at $700,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,321 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRTS shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $245.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.42 and a 52 week high of $263.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

