Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 40,957 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 423.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 52.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 778.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

NYSE SKX opened at $71.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average is $66.11. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

