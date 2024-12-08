Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,387 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $289,026.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,360.77. The trade was a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. Barclays cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.90.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $190.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.76. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.26%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

