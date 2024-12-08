QS Energy (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Shares Down 10% – Here’s Why

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 136,997 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 102,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

QS Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company’s energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s primary technology comprises Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product that reduces crude oil viscosity by applying a high intensity electrical field to crude oil while in transit.

