Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Time to Buy?

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.17 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 22,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 200,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.