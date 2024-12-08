Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 376.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 810,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,485 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $72,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 133.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 85,933 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $86,126.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,290.99. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $760,641.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,361 shares of company stock worth $2,356,562 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.98.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

