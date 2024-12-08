Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Insider Sells A$256,730,000.00 in Stock

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) insider Sam Hupert sold 1,000,000 shares of Pro Medicus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$256.73 ($164.57), for a total transaction of A$256,730,000.00 ($164,570,512.82).
Pro Medicus Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Pro Medicus Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pro Medicus
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.