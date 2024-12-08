Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Position Increased by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Pool were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Pool by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.11.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $372.93 on Friday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

