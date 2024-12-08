Polymesh (POLYX) One Day Volume Hits $19.76 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, Polymesh has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a market cap of $204.29 million and $19.76 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,113,340,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,113,149,256.498168 with 912,481,189.871557 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.38949421 USD and is down -3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $20,808,202.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

