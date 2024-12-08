Point72 DIFC Ltd Takes $151,000 Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 5.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 49.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 45.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 145.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $27,221.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at $239,478.82. This trade represents a 10.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

SDGR opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.56. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. The company had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SDGR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

