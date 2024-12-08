Point72 DIFC Ltd Sells 1,327 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lowered its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 36.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KWR. StockNews.com raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

KWR stock opened at $156.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $151.31 and a one year high of $221.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.77.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.19). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $462.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.80, for a total transaction of $285,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,035. This represents a 37.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.98, for a total transaction of $107,057.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,907.06. The trade was a 11.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading

