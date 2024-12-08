Point72 DIFC Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,864 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 3,888.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPD. StockNews.com raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.59.

Rapid7 Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $43.48 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $214.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $146,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,400. The trade was a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.