Point72 DIFC Ltd Lowers Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Point72 DIFC Ltd cut its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,055 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 39.8% during the second quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after buying an additional 382,517 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter valued at about $4,685,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 287.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 332,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 246,773 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,994,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after buying an additional 240,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 53.7% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 511,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 178,484 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $10.58 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $684.00 million, a PE ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GPRE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

