Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $178,000 in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,034,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 104,019 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,874,000 after acquiring an additional 53,055 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 48,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $85,601.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,695.99. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $51.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

