Point72 DIFC Ltd Cuts Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Point72 DIFC Ltd cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in NVR by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

NVR stock opened at $8,946.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9,337.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8,698.32. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,330.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $125.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,600. This trade represents a 65.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

