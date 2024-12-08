Point72 DIFC Ltd Buys New Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PD. Quarry LP grew its stake in PagerDuty by 1,537.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 28.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 170.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at $176,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $113,177.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,284.64. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $53,132.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,588.94. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,396 shares of company stock worth $1,733,561 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE PD opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.