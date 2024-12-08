Point72 DIFC Ltd Boosts Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,691,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,663,000 after acquiring an additional 680,976 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after acquiring an additional 280,390 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,616,000 after acquiring an additional 121,764 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,550,000 after acquiring an additional 338,653 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,189,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,784.80. This represents a 13.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $336,929.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,805.44. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $1,238,842. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $43.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

