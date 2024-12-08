Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 338,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 134.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 63.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tourmaline Bio Price Performance

Shares of TRML stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $664.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tourmaline Bio ( NASDAQ:TRML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

TRML has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Tourmaline Bio from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tourmaline Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

