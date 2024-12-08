Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 125,250 Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,250 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTSGU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 710.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 49,302 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 323,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,768,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 302,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Down 1.1 %

BTSGU stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $72.66.

BrightSpring Health Services Dividend Announcement

About BrightSpring Health Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.8438 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.