Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,573 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.31% of Vera Therapeutics worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,954,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,390,000 after buying an additional 158,451 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,231,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,571,000 after acquiring an additional 586,410 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 130.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,387,000 after acquiring an additional 569,590 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 65.2% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,371,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 524,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $720,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,553 shares in the company, valued at $6,318,490.59. The trade was a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $585,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,972 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,950. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,927 shares of company stock worth $3,800,796 in the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $51.61.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

