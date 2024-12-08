Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 145,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $204,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 254.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Globus Medical by 6.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 12.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,055,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,318.24. This trade represents a 25.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,500 shares of company stock worth $8,730,350. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $87.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $625.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

