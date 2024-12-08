Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 256,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of CareDx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 1,021.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 175.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CareDx from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

CareDx Price Performance

CDNA stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $34.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $82.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CareDx

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,600. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

