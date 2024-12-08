Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $9.55 Million in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,349,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.01% of Relay Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,683,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,432,000. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,499,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 492,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $41,220.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,729.46. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $771.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.59. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

