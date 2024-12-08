Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,785 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Immuneering worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Immuneering by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMRX opened at $2.18 on Friday. Immuneering Co. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

