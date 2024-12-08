Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 178.9% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 20,736 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 137,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.16. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.79%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

