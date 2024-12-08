Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 4,638 Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lessened its stake in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Genelux were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genelux by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,220 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Genelux by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 66,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Genelux by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 75,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the second quarter valued at about $1,231,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genelux alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Genelux from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Genelux in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Genelux to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Genelux Stock Performance

GNLX stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. Genelux Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 31,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $82,205.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 664,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,456.36. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 89,569 shares of company stock valued at $234,853 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Profile

(Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.