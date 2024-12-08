Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICR. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 98.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Vicor by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR opened at $56.84 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 118.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Vicor had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $93.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $444,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,267 shares in the company, valued at $12,782,121.17. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $50,512.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,222.18. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

