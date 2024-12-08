Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $28,000 Investment in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 3,338.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,990 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in agilon health by 65.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 804,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 316,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 2,251.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 1,941,993 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in agilon health by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth $1,849,000.

Get agilon health alerts:

Insider Activity at agilon health

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,102.40. This trade represents a 42.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on agilon health

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of AGL opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.19). agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.