Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. reduced its stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,168 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,896,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 61,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,690,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,530,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 325,890 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised Century Casinos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Century Casinos Price Performance

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.