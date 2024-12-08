Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Lowers Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,458,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,937,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,725,000 after acquiring an additional 654,194 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,377,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,995,000 after purchasing an additional 479,068 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,017,000 after purchasing an additional 321,325 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 845,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,294,000 after purchasing an additional 272,389 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $308,430.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,416.88. This represents a 39.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLDX shares. Citigroup began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

