Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTS. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vestis by 2.7% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 104,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Vestis by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 119,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 49,302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,674,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSTS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vestis from $13.60 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vestis from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vestis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.91.

Vestis Stock Up 0.2 %

VSTS stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.73. Vestis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $684.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.54 million. Vestis had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vestis Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Vestis’s payout ratio is presently 87.51%.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

