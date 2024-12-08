Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Holdings Lifted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 92,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 66,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,559,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 170.1% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 101.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 973,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $95.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

