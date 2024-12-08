Pier Capital LLC Sells 2,741 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Crocs comprises approximately 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Crocs worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 375.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 109.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, CFO Susan L. Healy purchased 1,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $109.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $85.71 and a one year high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

