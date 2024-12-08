Pier Capital LLC Has $7.40 Million Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in SiTime by 705.0% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the second quarter valued at $16,831,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the second quarter valued at about $647,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM stock opened at $231.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.39. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $233.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. SiTime had a negative net margin of 53.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,621,340. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 807 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $129,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,005,440. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,516 shares of company stock worth $6,599,428 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SiTime from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

