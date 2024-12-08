Pier Capital LLC Has $10.64 Million Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Surgery Partners comprises 1.5% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 15.9% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 38,285 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.60, a PEG ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $770.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.99 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Surgery Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

About Surgery Partners

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

