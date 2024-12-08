Pier Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,524 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,904.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $135,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE LEVI opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 24.43%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 136.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $149,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,192. The trade was a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

